Maryland remains state with the lowest unemployment rate

Unemployment rates rose in Virginia, Maryland and 24 other states in October, but Maryland maintained its title as the state with the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

All 50 states saw positive year-over-year job growth.

Maryland’s unemployment rate in October was 1.7%, up from 1.6% in September, but sharply lower than 3.2% a year earlier. Virginia’s unemployment rate rose to 2.7%, up from 2.5% in September, but lower than Virginia’s 3.1% unemployment rate in October 2022.

North Dakota had the second-lowest state unemployment rate at 1.9%. Nevada had the highest at 5.4%

The national unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in October.

Unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted.

Maryland ended October with 43,900 more jobs than a year earlier, a job growth rate of 1.6%. Virginia ended the month with 58,400 more jobs than a year prior, a job growth rate of 1.4%.

Texas and Florida continue to lead the nation in job growth, each with an annual payroll growth rate of 2.9% in October. Texas and Florida combined have gained almost 700,000 jobs in the past year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment rates online, along with changes in payrolls.