It’ll be Aldi vs. Lidl near U.Md.’s College Park campus

Discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland store in Berwyn Heights near the University of Maryland College Park campus this Thursday.

The new Aldi, at 8904 62nd Avenue just off Greenbelt Road, is about a mile away from rival Discount Grocer Lidl’s College Park store on Baltimore Avenue, which opened in 2019.

It’s also across the street from a Giant Food grocery store and a Target store.

As usual, Aldi will make a big deal out of the College Park store’s Thursday grand opening.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift card, and shoppers can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card during the grand opening weekend through Dec. 10.

Aldi now has 65 stores in Maryland and 74 stores in Virginia. It’s one of the fastest growing retailers in the U.S.

Earlier this year, Aldi agreed to buy 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s supermarkets in the Southern U.S. Aldi has opened more than 1,000 U.S. stores in the past decade and is on track to be the third-largest grocer in the country.

Five years ago, Aldi embarked on a program to spend $30 million remodeling dozens of stores in the D.C. area, part of a nationwide $1.6 billion investment in U.S. stores in Aldi.

The College Park Aldi opens Thursday and it will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article misstated the location of the new Aldi. It is located in Berwyn Heights. The story has been corrected and updated.