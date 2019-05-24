Lidl’s College Park store opens June 19

The College Park store is Lidl's third location in Maryland and the first of seven new stores it plans to open in the area by spring 2020.

The newest D.C.-area store from discount grocer Lidl will open June 19 in College Park, Maryland.

The College Park store is at 8601 Baltimore Ave. It is Lidl’s third location in Maryland and the first of seven new stores it plans to open in the area by spring 2020.

The College Park location will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Other Lidl stores planned for Maryland will be in District Heights, Hagerstown, Lanham and Waldorf, though no opening dates for those locations have yet been announced.

Earlier this month, Lidl committed to its first store in the District, signing on to the Skyland Town Center development at Good Hope Road, Naylor Road and Alabama Avenue in Southeast. No opening date for the Skyland store has been set.

The German grocer, whose North American headquarters is in Crystal City, now has a half dozen stores in the D.C. area suburbs. Lidl has 65 stores across the U.S. East Coast and says it will have more than 100 by the end of next year.

Below is a map of where the new Lidl store will be located.

