High-tech darts and craft cocktails at Mount Vernon Triangle’s Flight Club

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 6, 2023, 2:04 PM

Flight Club features a high tech version of darts it calls Social Darts, with automatic scoring and multiplayer games for groups of up to 400 people. (Courtesy State of of Play Hospitality)
A London dining and entertainment company is adding to its U.S. portfolio next summer with the opening of Flight Club in D.C.‘s Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood.

It will be Flight Club’s eighth location in the U.S. and 13th overall. State of Play Hospitality is the international operator licensed to open Flight Club locations in the U.S.

Flight Club will feature a high-tech version of darts it calls Social Darts, with automatic scoring and multiplayer games for groups of up to 400 people. There are 13 semi-private dart game areas that “usher this once pub-like pastime into the 21st century.”

The 8,500-square-foot club will include upscale food and craft cocktails and beer.

The first Flight Club in the U.S. opened in Chicago in 2018. There are others in Boston, Houston, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Denver. A Philadelphia location will open next year.

The Mount Vernon Triangle location is at 641 New York Avenue, N.W., in Douglas Development and Brookfield Properties’ mixed-use redevelopment of a block of historic buildings. Other tenants include Rumi’s Kitchen, Capital Burger, Pearls Bagels, Kinship, Metier and Compass Coffee.

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

