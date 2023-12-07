Georgetown’s Cady’s Alley adds another upscale furniture designer

High-end Italian furniture and kitchen designer Poliform will relocate its current Georgetown studio to a much larger space in EastBanc's Cady's Alley in Georgetown.

Family-owned Poliform, founded in Lake Como, Italy, in 1970, has signed a 10-year lease for 9,400 square feet, joining other furniture designers including B&B Italia, BoConcept, Brandy Melville, Waterworks and Design Within Reach.

It will move from its current, much smaller showroom at 2611 P St. NW.

Poliform replaces luxury outdoor furniture company JANUS et Cie, which left Cady’s Alley in early 2022.

Poliform is known for its contemporary, handcrafted furnishings and kitchen cabinetry. This summer, it introduced its first line of outdoor furniture. It has a history of working with some of the best-known designers in the industry.

“Poliform is thrilled to join Cady’s Alley with the opening of our fantastic store,” said Laura Anzani, CEO and president of Poliform USA, Inc. “This is an exciting addition to the great presence of our brand in the American market, and a huge opportunity to be more invested in the development of the local design community in D.C.”

The company has 110 showrooms in 90 countries.

Georgetown has seen 55 retail and restaurant openings this year. The Georgetown Business Improvement District expects 30 to 40 more openings in 2024. Georgetown’s retail vacancy rate is 6%, half what it was two years ago.