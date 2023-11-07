Mighty Meals prepares for multistate expansion with new Gainesville facility

Mighty Meals delivers chef-prepared meals to customers throughout the D.C. region and has opened its new prep and distribution center in Gainesville, Virginia.

Mighty Meals, which delivers chef-prepared meals to customers throughout the D.C. region and Richmond, officially opened its new preparation and distribution center in Gainesville, Virginia, with company founders and Prince William County officials on hand for the ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 3.

The new, much larger facility will enable Mighty Meals to expand its meal delivery business to multiple states along the East Coast.

“We want to grow Mighty Meals’ market share from Florida to Maine. With this larger and more efficient kitchen, we are ready to take our operations to new heights,” said co-founders Alex Lebonitte and Stefano Marzano in a joint statement.

Mighty Meals invested $7 million in the 16,000-square-foot production facility at 7669 Limestone Drive in Gainesville, which it purchased last year. It will create about 50 new jobs, bringing its total workforce, including chefs, kitchen staff and distribution coordinators to about 150. The new facility includes a massive, 5,000-square-foot temperature controlled walk-in refrigerator.

Mighty Meals delivers fully prepared and presented meals, not meal kits that require preparation.

Marzano serves as executive chef, co-founding the company with Lebonitte and Dan Graziano, fitness professionals

Mighty Meals was launched in 2015 in a small kitchen, before expanding to a commercial kitchen in Burke during the pandemic. It delivered fewer than 100 meals in its first week. Mighty Meals now delivers thousands of meals per week.

There are more than 150 chef-prepared, made-to-order healthy meals that change weekly, including breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees and snacks. Prices are mostly between $12 and $15 per meal.

Mighty Meals is the official meal prep company for the Washington Commanders, D.C. United and the University of Maryland Baltimore County.