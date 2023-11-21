Jollibee brings its Chickenjoy (and ‘deranged’ spaghetti) to Chantilly

Jollibee is best-known for it crispy, pressure-cooked Chickenjoy fried chicken served with dipping gravy, as well as its spaghetti, served with a sweet sauce and chunks of hot dog.(Courtesy Jollibee)

The Filipino fried chicken chain Jollibee, with its cult-like following, has opened its third D.C.-area location in Chantilly.

The Chantilly Jollibee, with a drive-through, is located at 4406 Chantilly Shopping Center.

Jollibee opened its first restaurant in the area at Westfield Wheaton Mall in 2021, and another in Alexandria last year.

Jollibee is best-known for it crispy, pressure-cooked “Chickenjoy” fried chicken served with dipping gravy, as well as its spaghetti, served with a sweet sauce and chunks of hot dog.

The late Anthony Bourdain called Jollibee’s spaghetti “deranged, yet strangely alluring.”

The menu also includes sandwiches, burgers and shrimp dishes. Desserts include a peach mango pie.

The Chantilly location is Jollibee’s 69th location in the U.S.

Jollibee is the largest fast-food chain in the Philippines. It has more than 6,500 locations across 34 countries. The company also owns Smashburger, and franchises Burger King and Panda Express in the Philippines.