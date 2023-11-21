Live Radio
Jollibee brings its Chickenjoy (and ‘deranged’ spaghetti) to Chantilly

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 21, 2023, 1:10 PM

Jollibee is best-known for it crispy, pressure-cooked Chickenjoy fried chicken served with dipping gravy, as well as its spaghetti, served with a sweet sauce and chunks of hot dog.(Courtesy Jollibee)
The Filipino fried chicken chain Jollibee, with its cult-like following, has opened its third D.C.-area location in Chantilly.

The Chantilly Jollibee, with a drive-through, is located at 4406 Chantilly Shopping Center.

Jollibee opened its first restaurant in the area at Westfield Wheaton Mall in 2021, and another in Alexandria last year.

Jollibee is best-known for it crispy, pressure-cooked “Chickenjoy” fried chicken served with dipping gravy, as well as its spaghetti, served with a sweet sauce and chunks of hot dog.

The late Anthony Bourdain called Jollibee’s spaghetti “deranged, yet strangely alluring.”

The menu also includes sandwiches, burgers and shrimp dishes. Desserts include a peach mango pie.

The Chantilly location is Jollibee’s 69th location in the U.S.

Jollibee is the largest fast-food chain in the Philippines. It has more than 6,500 locations across 34 countries. The company also owns Smashburger, and franchises Burger King and Panda Express in the Philippines.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

