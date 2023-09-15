The story behind Jackie Kennedy’s Georgetown house that’s now up for auction

Check out the story behind Jacqueline Kennedy's former home, located at 3017 N Street in Georgetown, which is going up for auction this weekend.

Jacqueline Kennedy’s former home, located at 3017 N Street in Georgetown, is going up for auction this weekend.

In March, the 1790s federal style mansion, measuring 16,300 square feet with 13 bedrooms was listed at a price of $26.5 million.

The original list price was reduced to $22.5 million in May, and reduced again in July to $19.5 million.

“This was the house she moves into, after John F. Kennedy was shot,” said Rick Massimo, author of “A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set.”

Massimo said Jackie Kennedy was grieving when she moved from the White House into the home on N Street, a block and half from Martin’s Tavern on Wisconsin Avenue, where JFK had proposed to her.

“Your husband was shot and killed, you’re going through this entire process, and also you have to move out, basically immediately,” said Massimo. “She ended up living here with her kids,” Caroline, who was 6 years old, and 3-year-old John, Jr.

Massimo said many of the row houses in Georgetown don’t appear to be large from the street: “This one, on the other hand, you walk up and go, ‘Holy moly, this is a big house. This is a grand house.'”

Kennedy and her children lived there for approximately a year. “When she lived there, her phone number was in the book — ‘Jacqueline Kennedy, 3017 N Street,’ and then her phone number.”

“She spent a weekend in New York, and when she came back somebody asked how it was, and she said, ‘You know what, nobody came up to me, nobody approached me,'” said Massimo. “Legend has it, she put the house on the market the next day. She loved being able to be a relatively normal person in New York.”

According to Sotheby’s, in the years after Jacqueline Kennedy lived there, two other homes — at 3003 and 3009 N Street — were added to hers. Sotheby’s said starting bids are expected to be between $5 million and $11 million.

