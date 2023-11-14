Live Radio
Best Buns Bakery and Burgers chooses Springfield for 3rd location

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 14, 2023, 1:20 PM

(Courtesy Best Buns Bakery and Burgers)
Popular Shirlington all-day spot Best Buns Bakery and Burgers, where you can get a cheeseburger for less than $7, has opened an outpost in Springfield, Virginia.

It is the third location for Best Buns. It opened a restaurant and bakery in Tysons in 2019.

Best Buns’ reasonably priced menu is long, and runs the gamut from breakfast sandwiches, soups and salads, to boxed lunches, build-your-own Black Angus burgers and baked goods, including cookies, muffins, Danish and scones.

It also sells artisan breads by the loaf. All breads, buns and sweets are baked in-house. It also sells cakes and pies. Breakfast dishes are served all day.

The Springfield location is at the Aldi-anchored Concord Centre 6119 Backlick Road

Best Buns Bakery and Burgers is one of several restaurants operated by Falls Church-based Great American Restaurants. It runs 15 restaurants and three bakeries in the D.C. area, including Artie’s Carlyle, Coastal Flats, Sweetwater Tavern and Randy’s Prime Seafood & Steaks. The family-owned company opened its first restaurant in 1974.

Great American Restaurants also launched its nonprofit Community Kitchen in 2020, preparing and serving more than 1,200 free meals a day to food-insecure families throughout Northern Virginia with a food truck that makes the rounds six days a week. The company said it has served almost 1.7 million free, healthy meals since it launched.

