Westin’s new downtown DC hotel has Peloton suites

The former Renaissance Washington, D.C. hotel has reopened as the Westin Washington, DC Downtown after an $80 million renovation, with the city’s largest hotel fitness center and Peloton suites for health-conscious road warriors.

The 807-room hotel, one of D.C.’s largest, at 9th and K streets Northwest in Mount Vernon Square, returns with Westin’s wellness focus (its Wellness at Westin program), starting with sparkling and alkaline water for dehydrated arriving guests at check-in, health-focused restaurant menus, running routes and jogging maps for guests.

There are seven Peloton studio rooms and three one-bedroom Peloton suites with exercise bikes either overlooking city views or in separate alcoves.

The 10,000-square-foot fitness center includes a weight room, yoga room and a stretching studio.

The restaurant, Root and Vine, serves locally sourced food, botanical-inspired cocktails and a biodynamic wine program. There is also a grab-and-go market with healthy snacks.

“From the moment they arrive, guests will have endless opportunities to recharge and recover,” said Jennifer Connell with Westin Hotels & Resorts.

“The hotel’s modern residential design brings the natural world indoors, to create an all-encompassing health and wellness experience that redefines the traditional hotel stay.”

The hotel’s redesign was planned by New York-based Parts and Labor Design and Omaha, Nebraska-based Leo A Daly, drawn on “inspiration from Potomac stone, which is native to the Washington, D.C. area,” Westin said in a statement.

The hotel’s owner, Sunstone Hotel Investors, signed a management deal with Marriott International in 2001 to rebrand the property as a Westin. Marriott acquired the Westin brand as part of its $13.6 billion acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts in 2016.

Sunstone Hotel Investors acquired the property in 2005.