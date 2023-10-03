Maryland OKs sports betting at Greene Turtle in Towson

Maryland officials have issued a sports wagering facility license to the Greene Turtle sports bar and restaurant in Towson.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has issued a sports wagering facility license to the Greene Turtle sports bar and restaurant in Towson, that will be operated by Canton Gaming LLC and Parx Interactive Maryland Inc.

Controlled demonstrations were performed at the restaurant, that’s scheduled to begin offering sports betting in late-September. The Greene Turtle in Towson is the 13th venue approved in Maryland for retail sports betting. The other 12 are:

Bingo World in Brooklyn Park

Greenmount Station in Hampstead

The Greene Turtle in Canton

Hollywood Casino in Perryville

Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore

Live! Casino in Hanover

Long Shot’s in Frederick

FedEx Field in Landover

MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill

Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin

Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County

Sports & Social in North Bethesda

Those retail locations are in addition to a dozen mobile sports betting apps that are approved in Maryland. Other mobile and retail sports wagering licenses are pending.

In Fiscal Year 2023, sports wagering contributed $25.3 million to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, supporting public education programs. Another $2.1 million in expired sports wagering prizes were paid to the Maryland Problem Gambling Fund.

Sportsbooks are required to contribute 15% of their taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.

The vast majority of sports wagering across the state is through mobile apps. In August, app betting accounted for almost 95% of the $238.8 million in total wagers, or $250.4 million. Of that, $8.1 million were free promotional wagers.

