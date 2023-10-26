Southwest Airlines adds nonstop flights to Colorado Springs at BWI Marshall

Southwest Airlines has released its 2024 flight schedule, with its most-ever departures, including new nonstop service from BWI Marshall in Maryland to Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The daily flights to Colorado Springs will start in June.

Southwest previously announced new service from BWI Marshall to Belize, starting in March.

BWI Marshall is already the fourth-busiest airport for Southwest Airlines, and its busiest on the East Coast, flying to more than 70 domestic and international destinations. Southwest is, by far, the dominant carrier at BWI Marshall.

Southwest plans to build a maintenance hangar at BWI Marshall, the first for Southwest in the Northeast U.S.

Southwest Airlines 2024 flight schedule, as just published, includes an all-time high of 4,526 departures, including two dozen new routes. It includes six new routes from Orlando to Caribbean destinations.

By one measure, BWI Marshall is now busier than pre-pandemic travel levels, with airline seat capacity for the current quarter up 17% from the 4th quarter of 2022, and 3% higher than the 4th quarter of 2019.