Smash-style burgers from a Michelin-starred chef at DC’s new Melange Burger

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 27, 2023, 11:10 AM

Elias Taddesse, the Michelin-starred chef that is opening a Melange Burger pop-up at his Doro Soul Food location. (Courtesy Doro Soul Food)
Michelin-starred chef Elias Taddesse, who opened Doro Soul Food, an Ethiopian-style fried chicken restaurant in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood last year, will add a “smash burger” pop-up to the same location next week.

Melange Burger, open for carry-out and delivery only, is a nod to Taddesse’s former Mount Vernon fast-casual restaurant Melange, which closed last spring.

Melange Burger opens Oct. 31, and will serve Taddesse’s take on smash burgers, served on house-baked French milk bread buns. The dry-aged beef is locally sourced from Maryland’s Sassafras Farms.

A smash burger is a style of burger where the patty is pressed while cooking, creating a crispy exterior.

Melange Burger’s menu contains just three burgers, all under $10. There is also a vegetarian burger made from mushroom, onions, herbs and seasonings and pea protein that’s $13.50.

Condiments include jalapeño bacon jam, roasted garlic aioli and butter-chive Dijonaise.

The new Melange Burger menu. (Courtesy Doro Soul Food)

Taddesse was born in Ethiopia but raised in Minneapolis, and fell in love with American fast food as a teen. He said he wants to “give people a top quality affordable burger during these tough economic times.”

Taddesse earned his Michelin Star as head chef at Caviar Russe in New York City. He was also a 2023 finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Emerging Chef of the Year, and a finalist for the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s RAMMY Rising Culinary Star award in 2022.

Melange Burger will join Doro Soul Food at 1819 7th Street, N.W.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

