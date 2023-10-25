Reston’s new LOOK Cinemas: Reclining seats, in-theater dining and one super-large screen

Dallas-based LOOK Cinemas will open its newest multi-screen theater at Reston Town Center in Virginia on Nov. 2.

The 11-screen cinema has some seriously-reclining seats, including in-theater food delivery from its menu through an app and, in one auditorium, a wall-to-wall screen.

The menu is pretty extensive for a movie theater, with a half dozen snacks — including nachos, steamed edamame and cheesy garlic bread — salads, burgers, wings, chicken dishes, quesadillas, bowls and pizzas. Prices range from $10 to $24. (There is also popcorn and a cocktail menu.)

The theater’s dining-focused mobile technology lets guests order from the food and drink menus from their seat. Orders are delivered directly.

The auditoriums range from 45 seats to 120 seats.

The theaters will show current blockbuster movies, as well as independent films, documentaries, event screenings, and music and concert footage.

LOOK Cinemas has 12 cineplexes in Texas, California, Florida, Arizona, Georgia and New York. The Reston Town Center theater is its first in Virginia.

Boston Properties’ Reston Town Center recently underwent a multimillion dollar face-lift, its first since it opened in the early 1990s. LOOK Cinemas joins more than 50 retailers and 30 restaurants at Reston Town Center.