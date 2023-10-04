Renting a Hennessy loft for Wizards home games will cost you $128,000 a year

Monumental Sports & Entertainment has partnered with cognac maker Hennessy as sponsor of its new, private courtside lofts at Capital One Arena in D.C.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment has partnered with cognac maker Hennessy as sponsor of its new, private courtside lofts at the District’s Capital One Arena, starting with the 2023-24 Wizards home season.

The experience includes five course meals, a full beer, wine and cocktail menu, a dedicated server team, access to Wizards VIP membership benefits — and the team throws in free parking or Uber credits.

Monumental announced plans for the exclusive lofts in May. Financial terms of the Monumental partnership with Hennessy weren’t disclosed.

They are very exclusive. There are just 14 lofts with total capacity of 60 fans. They are also very expensive. Annual leases for the lofts start at $128,000 for a table that seats four, and $180,000 for a table that seats six.

They are not yet sold out for the upcoming season.

The multiyear partnership with Hennessy will include the Hennessy brand at the forefront for every Wizards home game. The lofts have access to a Hennessy-branded bar. Hennessy will regularly host special guests in the loft space.

There’s already a Hennessy-branded bar open to the public on the first level concourse at Capital One Arena.

The new Hennessy Lofts are the most over-the-top fan experience for Wizards games, but not the only over-the-top experience added to the arena recently.

In August, Monumental announced a membership-only club at the sports and concert venue that will open this fall, with a private entrance off Gallery Place and a dining menu created by chef José Andrés.

The Signature Club & Lounge requires a three-year commitment that totals $52,000. Membership also includes lower-level tickets to select Capitals and Wizards games.

Capital One Arena’s other premium spaces include the Etihad Airways Lounge, the Michelob Ultra Outside Lounge and the Caesar’s Sportsbook Lounge.

