New private club opens at Capital One Arena, with José Andrés food — and a $52,000 membership fee

Monumental Sports & Entertainment will open a membership-only club at Capital One Arena this fall, with its own private entrance and a menu by chef José Andrés.

Capital One Arena owner Monumental Sports & Entertainment will open a membership-only club at the sports and concert venue this fall, with its own private entrance off Gallery Place and a dining menu created by chef José Andrés.

Joining the Signature Club & Lounge requires a three-year commitment that totals $52,000. Membership includes two lower-level tickets to select Capitals and Wizards games and presale access to concert tickets.

The Signature Club & Lounge is 5,000 square feet, on the main concourse level.

“Not only will members enjoy high-end food and beverage offerings within the club, but they will also receive exclusive access to a private lounge as an additional destination within close proximity to the club and their lower level seats,” Monumental said in announcing the club.

Andrés has partnered with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the hospitality provider at Capital One Arena, on the club’s menu.

The Signature Club & Lounge will have “limited membership,” though Monumental did not say how many members would be allowed.

The three-year commitment costs $15,000 in year one and includes two premium lower-level tickets to 15 Capitals games and 15 Wizards games. Year two is an additional $18,000 and includes tickets to 20 Capitals and 20 Wizards games and year three is $19,000 with the same benefits as year two.

The lower-level seats for members are hand-selected to be closest to center court and center ice, and for concerts, seats with the bests views of the artists and stage, according to Monumental.

Earlier this year, Monumental announced another luxury addition for fans with Wizards Courtside Lofts, which include private reserved dining tables, five-course meals and full bar access.

Capital One Arena’s other premium spaces include the Etihad Airways Lounge, the Michelob Ultra Courtside Lounge and the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge.

