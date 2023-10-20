ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: Live Updates | Who's being allowed to leave Gaza? | Secretary of State heads to Israel | Unrest in Arab countries with relations to Israel | White House's anti-Islamophobia strategy
Maryland unemployment falls to new record low

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 20, 2023, 1:17 PM

The unemployment rate in Maryland fell to just 1.6% in September, which is the lowest unemployment rate on record for the state and the lowest state unemployment rate in the nation.

In August, Maryland unemployment rate was at 1.7%.

Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in September, but the unemployment rate in the District rose to 5.0%.

Monthly state unemployment rates are seasonally-adjusted.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said 24 states had September unemployment rates that were lower than a year earlier, 16 states were unchanged, and 10 states plus the District had higher unemployment rates than a year ago.

Following Maryland, the states with the next-lowest unemployment rates were North Dakota, South Dakota and Vermont, at 1.9% each. Nevada had the highest state unemployment rate at 5.4%.

BLS posts monthly state unemployment rates and changes in nonfarm payrolls online.

