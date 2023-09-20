Maryland maintains the nation’s lowest state unemployment rate

For the third consecutive month, Maryland logged the lowest state unemployment rate in the nation.

For the third consecutive month, Maryland logged the lowest state unemployment rate in the nation.

In August the unemployment rate was at 1.7%, down from 1.8% in July and sharply lower than Maryland’s unemployment rate a year earlier of 3.4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Maryland’s 1.7% unemployment rate is also a record low.

Maryland trumps Virginia, though Virginia’s unemployment rate remains among the lowest, at 2.5% in August, unchanged from July and down from 2.8% a year earlier.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports unemployment rates in August were higher in 10 states, lower in two and unchanged in the rest. Twenty-five states had jobless rates that were also lower than a year earlier.

The national unemployment rate in August rose .03% to 3.8%.

Just behind Maryland, New Hampshire and Vermont tied for the lowest August unemployment rate at 1.8%.

Nevada had the highest state unemployment rate in August, at 5.4%.

Unemployment rates are seasonally-adjusted.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly and annual payroll changes and unemployment rates for states on its website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.