Foxtrot opens Logan Circle store at old Barrel House location

Foxtrot Market opened its sixth D.C. store in Logan Circle Oct. 18, less than three years after the Chicago-based company opened its first store in the District.

It is Foxtrot’s eighth store in the D.C. area.

The Logan Circle Foxtrot is at 1314 14th St. N.W., with the storefront with the iconic giant wooden barrel as its entrance. The Barrel House property has been around since the 1940s. Its last tenant, Barrel House Liquor, relocated next door in 2015. The Barrel entrance is prominently part of the property’s newest tenant.

The Logan Circle location for Foxtrot was originally planned for a summer 2022 opening.

Foxtrot’s most recent openings were in Navy Yard and Farragut Square, which opened in January.

Foxtrot’s first D.C. store opened in Georgetown in 2021. Its other locations are in Dupont Circle and Mount Vernon in D.C., and stores in Old Town Alexandria and Rosslyn in Virginia and Bethesda in Maryland.

Foxtrot stores are part corner market, part cafe, and part neighborhood delivery. Its stores curate products from local makers, more than 50 of which are featured at the Logan store, including Nightingale Ice Cream, Ceremony Coffee, Anchor Beer, and Little Sesame hummus.

The Logan Circle store is Foxtrot’s 32nd location. Washington was its first expansion city outside of Chicago. It now also has stores in Dallas and Austin, Texas.