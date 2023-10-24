Virginia leads in number of breweries, but this area leads in beer consumption

There are now almost 500 registered craft brewers in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. — up from just 87 a decade ago.

And it is led by breweries in Northern Virginia, according to new data from real estate services firm JLL, citing its own research and data from the Brewers Association.

The number of operating breweries between 2012 and 2022 has grown by 402%.

Of the 344 registered craft brewers in Virginia, 51% are located in Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties. Virginia breweries now collectively produce more than 460,000 barrels of beer annually.

The 134 registered brewers in Maryland produce more than 295,000 barrels a year. Almost half of that, 117,000 barrels, is produced by breweries in Baltimore County.

Nearly 10% of beer brewed in Maryland is consumed on site in taprooms and beer gardens.

JLL calls the craft beer scene in D.C. “small but mighty,” with the District’s breweries now producing more than 37,000 barrels per year. And per capita, D.C. residents consume 1.07 gallons of beer per year, higher than both Virginia and Maryland.