Amtrak rolls out more affordable, flexible fares

Amtrak has revamped its fare structure which, for some travelers, will mean more affordable fares, and for others, more flexibility.

The new fare structure has just two categories, making comparing different fares more straight forward.

Flex is for customers who want the flexibility of a fully refundable ticket and travel date changes with no fees. Value is for customers who don’t anticipate canceling. Value fare tickets are not changeable, but Value fare travelers can get a 75% refund if canceled.

The new Flex and Value fares are available for travel on all coach trips and Acela busses class. Non-Acela business and first-class tickets were already fully refundable and changeable with no fees.

“This streamlined fare structure with more affordable and flexible fares is part of Amtrak’s continued commitment to upgrading the customer experience at every step along their journey,” said Amtrak president Roger Harris.

Amtrak said the changes are based on extensive customer research.

Amtrak has introduced other fare discounts in the past year, including its “Night Owl” fares, with tickets as low as $5 to $30 on some Northeast Corridor routes, and an updated children’s discount — kids 2 to 12 years old can travel for 50% off the fare with an accompanying adult.

It has also expanded senior and military discounts to all fares, and its Share Fares program allows groups of up to eight people traveling together to receive discounts.

A recent report was critical of delays and costs associated with the rollout of Amtrak’s new, faster Acela trains.