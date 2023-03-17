DC to NY on Amtrak for $20, if you’re a night owl

Amtrak is offering cheap fares on its off-peak and overnight hours along the Northeast Corridor from D.C. to New York City.

Amtrak is offering cheap fares on its off-peak and overnight hours along the Northeast Corridor from D.C. to New York City.

The Night Owl fares cover connections between two destinations between D.C. and New York only, not on the Northeast Corridor on to Boston.

Amtrak lists sample fares as D.C. to New York for $20 one-way, D.C. to Newark Liberty Airport for $15, and D.C. to Philadelphia for $10.

The fares are available for departures between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“This is a great option for travelers returning from concerts, plays, sporting events or those who prefer late or earlier departures,” Amtrak said in announcing the Night Owl fares.

The lowest Night Owl fares have restrictions and may not be available, but a traveler who snags one will be getting a big discount. According to Amtrak’s reservations site, a 3 a.m. train from New York to D.C. on a sample date of March 18 is $161 in coach.

There is also limited frequency of departures during off-peak hours.

See all the fares on Amtrak’s website.