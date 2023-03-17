MARCH MADNESS: What to expect on Day 2 | Maryland WBB starts tournament journey | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » DC to NY on…

DC to NY on Amtrak for $20, if you’re a night owl

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 17, 2023, 10:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Amtrak is offering cheap fares on its off-peak and overnight hours along the Northeast Corridor from D.C. to New York City.

The Night Owl fares cover connections between two destinations between D.C. and New York only, not on the Northeast Corridor on to Boston.

Amtrak lists sample fares as D.C. to New York for $20 one-way, D.C. to Newark Liberty Airport for $15, and D.C. to Philadelphia for $10.

The fares are available for departures between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“This is a great option for travelers returning from concerts, plays, sporting events or those who prefer late or earlier departures,” Amtrak said in announcing the Night Owl fares.

The lowest Night Owl fares have restrictions and may not be available, but a traveler who snags one will be getting a big discount. According to Amtrak’s reservations site, a 3 a.m. train from New York to D.C. on a sample date of March 18 is $161 in coach.

There is also limited frequency of departures during off-peak hours.

See all the fares on Amtrak’s website. 

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up