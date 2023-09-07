Spring Valley’s Piggly Wiggly estate sells for $7.3 million

A four-story, 8,600-square-foot mansion in D.C.'s Spring Valley neighborhood has sold for $7.3 million, marking the second-highest property sale in Spring Valley on record.

The four-story, 8,600-square-foot mansion in D.C.’s Spring Valley neighborhood, originally built by the owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery chain, has sold for $7.3 million. (Courtesy HRL Partners) Courtesy HRL Partners The four-story, 8,600-square-foot mansion in D.C.’s Spring Valley neighborhood, originally built by the owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery chain, has sold for $7.3 million. (Courtesy HRL Partners) Courtesy HRL Partners The four-story, 8,600-square-foot mansion in D.C.’s Spring Valley neighborhood, originally built by the owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery chain, has sold for $7.3 million. (Courtesy HRL Partners) Courtesy HRL Partners ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A four-story, 8,600-square-foot mansion in D.C.’s Spring Valley neighborhood has sold for $7.3 million — less than the $7.89 million it was listed for in April — but still marking the second-highest property sale in Spring Valley on record.

It is topped by the sale of a 7-bedroom house at 3949 52nd Street, NW, which sold for $7.75 million in 2019.

The estate, at 4833 Rockwood Parkway NW, is known as the Piggly Wiggly home. It was built by Thomas Good in 1929, the owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain. It is one of the oldest homes in Spring Valley.

It was listed for sale by HRL Partners of Washington Fine Properties.

The home has only had three owners in its almost 100-year-old history. It was previously sold in 2006, and underwent a fully property renovation.

The estate is also unique in that it sits on a two-thirds of an acre lot, an unusually large lot for a residential property in the District.

The home include six bedrooms and eight full baths, professionally tended gardens, a wood-paneled library, home theater, wine cellar and a 36-foot long pool.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.