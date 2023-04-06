Piggly Wiggly founder’s Spring Valley estate listed for $7.9M

A Spring Valley estate built in 1929 by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain in D.C. has been listed for sale for $7.89 million.

The front of the Spring Valley estate built by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, in 1929 (Courtesy Constance Gauthier) Courtesy Constance Gauthier An aerial view of the Spring Valley estate built by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, in 1929 (Courtesy Constance Gauthier) Courtesy Constance Gauthier The entryway of the Spring Valley estate built by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, in 1929 (Courtesy Constance Gauthier) Courtesy Constance Gauthier ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A Spring Valley estate built in 1929 by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, in D.C. has been listed for sale for $7.89 million.

The home, on an oversized two-thirds of an acre at 4833 Rockwood Parkway, NW, is one of the oldest homes in Spring Valley.

The home has only had three owners in its almost 100-year-old history. Since its current owners bought it in 2006, the home has undergone a fully property renovation.

There is a wood-paneled library, home theater, wine cellar and a spiral stairway that leads to the second level.

The four-story, 8,600-square-foot house has six bedrooms and eight full baths. The grounds include professionally manicured gardens and a 36-foot long pool.

It’s listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Racklife, Christopher Leary and Micah Smith of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties