TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | What's next | Photos
Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Piggly Wiggly founder’s Spring…

Piggly Wiggly founder’s Spring Valley estate listed for $7.9M

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 6, 2023, 8:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The front of the Spring Valley estate built by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, in 1929 (Courtesy Constance Gauthier)
The front of the Spring Valley estate built by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, in 1929 (Courtesy Constance Gauthier)
Courtesy Constance Gauthier
An aerial view of the Spring Valley estate built by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, in 1929 (Courtesy Constance Gauthier)
An aerial view of the Spring Valley estate built by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, in 1929 (Courtesy Constance Gauthier)
Courtesy Constance Gauthier
The entryway of the Spring Valley estate built by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, in 1929 (Courtesy Constance Gauthier)
The entryway of the Spring Valley estate built by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, in 1929 (Courtesy Constance Gauthier)
Courtesy Constance Gauthier
(1/3)
The front of the Spring Valley estate built by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, in 1929 (Courtesy Constance Gauthier)
An aerial view of the Spring Valley estate built by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, in 1929 (Courtesy Constance Gauthier)
The entryway of the Spring Valley estate built by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, in 1929 (Courtesy Constance Gauthier)

A Spring Valley estate built in 1929 by Thomas Good, owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, in D.C. has been listed for sale for $7.89 million.

The home, on an oversized two-thirds of an acre at 4833 Rockwood Parkway, NW, is one of the oldest homes in Spring Valley.

The home has only had three owners in its almost 100-year-old history. Since its current owners bought it in 2006, the home has undergone a fully property renovation.

There is a wood-paneled library, home theater, wine cellar and a spiral stairway that leads to the second level.

The four-story, 8,600-square-foot house has six bedrooms and eight full baths. The grounds include professionally manicured gardens and a 36-foot long pool.

It’s listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Racklife, Christopher Leary and Micah Smith of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up