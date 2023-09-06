Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Royal Sonesta, first new…

Royal Sonesta, first new hotel on Capitol Hill in 40 years, has opened

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 6, 2023, 12:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Royal Sonesta‘s new D.C. location, the first hotel to arrive on Capitol Hill since 1984, opened its doors Sept. 1, with a French bistro from a busy D.C. restaurant group.

The 274-room hotel is part of a recently redeveloped 10-story office building at 20 Massachusetts Avenue NW, near Union Station.

The Royal Sonesta Washington DC Capitol Hill recently opened with some of the largest rooms in the area. (Courtesy Royal Sonesta)

The hotel includes Bistro du Jour, the second French bistro for D.C. restaurant developer Knead Restaurants. The original Bistro du Jour is at The Wharf on the Southwest Waterfront. Knead’s other restaurants include Succotash, Mi Vida, Mi Casa, Gatsby and The Grill.

The Royal Sonesta Washington, DC Capitol Hill has some of the largest average hotel room sizes in the District, averaging 480 square feet. Room rates are mostly between $200 and $400 a night.

The hotel pays homage to the District with art installations, portraits of Supreme Court justices, historic newspaper clippings and an installation inspired by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s familiar lace collar.

The hotel’s 3,100-square-foot ballroom has a terrace overlooking the city.

It is the second Royal Sonesta hotel in D.C. The former Kimpton Palomar at 2121 P Street NW in Dupont Circle was rebranded the Royal Sonesta Washington, DC Dupont Circle three years ago.

Royal Sonesta is part of the Sonesta hotel group, the eighth-largest hotel company in the U.S., with 1,200 hotels and 17 brands across eight countries.

Here’s a short video of the new hotel posted on its reservations website:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up