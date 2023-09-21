Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Red Ribbon Bakeshop brings…

Red Ribbon Bakeshop brings Filipino sweets to Wheaton

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 21, 2023, 12:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The "Mango Supreme Cake" is Red Ribbon's bestseller. (Courtesy Red Ribbon Bakeshop)
The “Mango Supreme Cake” is Red Ribbon’s bestseller. (Courtesy Red Ribbon Bakeshop)
Courtesy Red Ribbon Bakeshop
The "Ube Overload" cakes is made with real Phillipine ube halaya. (Courtesy Red Ribbon Bakeshop)
The “Ube Overload” cakes is made with real Phillipine ube halaya. (Courtesy Red Ribbon Bakeshop)
Courtesy Red Ribbon Bakeshop
Butter mamon (Courtesy Red Ribbon Bakeshop)
Butter mamon is also on the menu. (Courtesy Red Ribbon Bakeshop)
Courtesy Red Ribbon Bakeshop
The Red Ribbon Bakeshop in Wheaton, Maryland, opens Sept. 23. (Courtesy Red Ribbon)
The Red Ribbon Bakeshop in Wheaton, Maryland, opens Sept. 23. (Courtesy Red Ribbon)
Courtesy Red Ribbon
(1/4)
The "Mango Supreme Cake" is Red Ribbon's bestseller. (Courtesy Red Ribbon Bakeshop)
The "Ube Overload" cakes is made with real Phillipine ube halaya. (Courtesy Red Ribbon Bakeshop)
Butter mamon (Courtesy Red Ribbon Bakeshop)
The Red Ribbon Bakeshop in Wheaton, Maryland, opens Sept. 23. (Courtesy Red Ribbon)

Red Ribbon Bakeshop, a popular chain of bakeries in the Philippines, will open a location in Wheaton, Maryland, on Sept. 23.

The store is part of The Anchor Inn mixed-use development at the intersection of University Boulevard W. and Georgia Avenue.

The store’s address is 2501 University Boulevard W.

Red Ribbon Bakeshop was family-founded in 1979 and has grown to more than 500 locations globally, including 40 in the U.S.

It is known for its decadent cakes and pastries. its bestseller is its “Mango Supreme Cake,” made with mangoes from the Philippines, three chiffon cake layers, fluffy cream and mango glaze topped with mango chunks and maraschino cherry.

The shop also makes savory pastries, like chicken empanadas.

Red Ribbon was acquired by Filipino fast food giant Jollibee Foods Corporation in 2005, whose 6,500-plus restaurants under 18 brands include its namesake Jollibee fried chicken restaurants. There are three Jollibee locations in the D.C. area. Jollibee also owns Smashburger.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up