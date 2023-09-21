Red Ribbon Bakeshop brings Filipino sweets to Wheaton

Red Ribbon Bakeshop, a popular chain of bakeries in the Philippines, will open a location in Wheaton, Maryland, on Sept. 23.

The store is part of The Anchor Inn mixed-use development at the intersection of University Boulevard W. and Georgia Avenue.

The store’s address is 2501 University Boulevard W.

Red Ribbon Bakeshop was family-founded in 1979 and has grown to more than 500 locations globally, including 40 in the U.S.

It is known for its decadent cakes and pastries. its bestseller is its “Mango Supreme Cake,” made with mangoes from the Philippines, three chiffon cake layers, fluffy cream and mango glaze topped with mango chunks and maraschino cherry.

The shop also makes savory pastries, like chicken empanadas.

Red Ribbon was acquired by Filipino fast food giant Jollibee Foods Corporation in 2005, whose 6,500-plus restaurants under 18 brands include its namesake Jollibee fried chicken restaurants. There are three Jollibee locations in the D.C. area. Jollibee also owns Smashburger.