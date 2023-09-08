Live Radio
José Andrés is making Mediterranean-inspired dog food

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 8, 2023, 10:20 AM

José Andrés
Many pet owners are springing for higher-quality pet food for their fur babies, and a new line of pet food developed by celebrity D.C. chef José Andrés will certainly fit that category. (Courtesy Reál Mesa)
Reál Mesa features Mediterranean-inspired ingredients and chef-curated recipes. (Courtesy Reál Mesa)
Many pet owners are springing for higher-quality pet food for their fur babies, and a new line of pet food developed by celebrity D.C. chef José Andrés will certainly fit that category.

Andrés’ new pet food line, Reál Mesa, will feature Mediterranean-inspired ingredients like chickpeas, figs, kale — and what a statement calls “a proprietary blend of herbs and spices.”

The chef-curated recipes will include four flavors to start: Mediterranean Chicken & Rice, Wild-Caught Salmon Feast, Lamb & Tomato Stew, and Chicken & Vegetable Asado. The brand will also have chewy treats like beef kabobs, chicken kabobs, lamb bits and chicken bites.

“Dogs give us so much love. It is only fair that we give them the best food we can with the quality of ingredients and care we would give anyone in our family,” Andrés said in announcing the pet food line.

Andrés himself does not have a dog.

“While Chef José’s extensive travel does not currently allow him to have a dog, he embodies a lifelong love of animals that has allowed him to utilize his expertise to serve and care for animals around the world through his nonprofit World Central Kitchen,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

While not for sale yet, the food and treats will be sold on Amazon and Chewy. A spokesman said prices will be set by individual retailers.

The venture is backed by investors including Palm Tree Crew Investments, Point Break Capital and Torch Capital.

Part of the proceeds of sales from Reál Mesa will go to World Central Kitchen.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

