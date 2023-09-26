BWI Marshall Airport has busiest single day in 4 years

BWI Marshall Airport has been busy lately, and it recently hit a milestone for single-day passengers.

TSA screened 34,745 passengers at BWI checkpoints on Friday, Sept. 22 — the highest daily count since late 2019, before the pandemic.

By another measure, the airport is now actually much busier than pre-pandemic travel levels.

BWI Marshall reports airline seat capacity for the fourth quarter of 2023 is up 17% from the fourth quarter of 2022 and is 3% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019.

BWI Marshall is not only benefiting from an increase in air travel, but also from the addition of several new routes, including new international destinations.

Copa Airlines recently began nonstop flights to Panama City, joining other international carriers that have added new service or resumed previous flights dropped during the pandemic. That includes PLAY Airlines, Icelandair, Avelo Airlines, Condor, Air Canada and British Airways.

Southwest Airlines adds nonstop service from BWI to Belize starting in March 2024.

Frontier Airlines added daily service to San Juan this spring, and resumed flights to Cancun last fall. Frontier also begins nonstop service from BWI to Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 17.

