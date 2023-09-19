Bowlero buys Lucky Strike (bowling is still very popular)

Richmond, Virginia-based Bowlero, the largest operator of bowling venues in the U.S., has completed its acquisition of Encino, California-based Lucky Strike Entertainment for $90 million.

It adds 14 Lucky Strike bowling centers in Bowlero’s business, including Lucky Strike at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland.

Bowlero owns the Professional Bowlers Association. It operates 345 bowling centers across North America under the Bowlero and AMF names.

In 2021, Bowlero acquired Alexandria, Virginia-based Bowl America and its 17 locations in Virginia, Maryland and Florida.

It acquired AMF in 2013, after AMF filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

Bowlero says its venues serve nearly 30 million guests a year.

Bowling remains popular in the U.S., both on the professional bowling circuit, and through amateur bowling leagues and pastime play.

A recent Ipsos sports poll found 19% of American adults are bowlers, more than twice as many who said they golf.

