Alexandria-based Bowl America is being acquired

Alexandria, Virginia-based Bowl America will be acquired by New York-based Bowlero Corp., the largest operator of bowling alleys in North America, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition includes Bowl America’s 17 locations in Virginia, Maryland and Florida, nine of which are in the D.C. metro area.

“Bowlero Corp. is committed to delivering a world class bowling experience to the 28 million-plus guests we serve each year and are thrilled to welcome Bowl America’s 17 centers to our portfolio,” said Tom Shannon, Bowlero Corp. CEO.

The acquisition is still subject to shareholder approval.

Bowl America has a long history in D.C. It opened its first bowling alley in the D.C. area, and was incorporated in 1958.

In addition to its Washington-area bowling alleys, there are others in Baltimore, Richmond and Jacksonville, Florida. It has more than $24 million in annual revenue and 500 employees.

Bowlero Corp. operates more than 300 bowling centers across North America under its namesake, as well as Bowlmore Lanes and AMF. It acquired Richmond, Viriginia-based AMF in 2013 after AMF filed for bankruptcy. In 2019, the company acquired the Professional Bowlers Association.