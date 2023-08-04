Southwest Airlines adds another BWI Marshall-Caribbean route

Southwest Airlines will add once-a-week service from BWI Marshall Airport to Belize beginning March 9, 2024.

The nonstop flights will operate on Saturdays.

It is the latest Caribbean destination for Southwest from BWI Marshall, including seasonal flights that will also resume March 9 to Grand Cayman, Turks and Caicos, and Cabo San Lucas. Those seasonal flights will also operate on Saturdays only.

Southwest also resumes its seasonal nonstop weekend flights from Baltimore to Panama City, Florida, and nonstops several times a week to Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, in March.

Southwest operates year-round nonstops from BWI Marshall to other Caribbean destinations, including Nassau, Cancun, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, San Juan, Aruba, and San Jose and Guanacaste in Costa Rica.

Southwest Airlines is the dominant carrier at BWI Marshall Airport, accounting for about 70% of daily departures.

While most Washington-area international flights depart from Dulles International Airport, BWI Marshall’s roster of international service has been growing.

Copa Airlines started service between BWI Marshall and Panama City, Panama, in June. Last year, PLAY Airlines, Icelandair, Avelo Airlines, Condor, Air Canada and British Airways added new international service or resumed previous services that were suspended during the pandemic.

