Chip City opens cookie outposts in Bethesda, Arlington; 1st outside of New York area

Chip City, a small chain of cookie shops in the New York area known for its rotating menu of over-the-top cookies, is opening its first stores outside of the Greater New York area in Bethesda, Maryland, and in Arlington, Virginia.

Chip City currently has 18 locations throughout the New York City boroughs and New Jersey. Last year the owners landed a $10 million investment from Shake Shack founder and New York restaurateur Danny Meyer through his Enlightened Hospitality Investments, which it is using for the expansion.

Chip City plans to open 40 locations by the end of this year on the East Coast, including in the DMV, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Florida.

The Bethesda store opens later this year at 4939 Elm Street, across from Bethesda Row.

The Arlington location opens this winter at the Village at Shirlington at 4014 Campbell Avenue.

A Taco Bamba location recently opened at the Village at Shirlington. Astro Doughnuts and Beer Hall opens there soon.

Like its New York stores, the Bethesda and Arlington Chip City locations will serve a rotating menu of more than 40 unique flavors. Popular ones include peanut butter & jelly, the Everything Cookie, oatmeal apple pie, blueberry cheesecake, s’mores, lemon berry and the cannoli cookie.

Chip City started as a hobby by its co-founders, childhood friends Peter Phillips and Theodore Gailas, in 2017 in Astoria, Queens. They had an ongoing challenge to see who could make the best cookie.

