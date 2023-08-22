Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Commanders get high-end liquor…

Commanders get high-end liquor sponsor with rapper 50 Cent

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 22, 2023, 1:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pro football teams all have official beer sponsors, but the Washington Commanders team now also has an official cognac and Champagne — and a rapper to thank for it.

The Commanders have signed a multiyear partnership with Sire Spirits, owned by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Sire Spirits’ Branson cognac is now the official cognac of the Commanders. Le Chemin Du Roi, also a Sire Spirits product, is the official Champagne of the team.

Jackson’s nonprofit foundation, The G-Unity Foundation, will also work with the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation to support community programs across the D.C. area.

Starting this season, a club-level lounge will be named the Branson Lounge & Gallery, and a second club-level bar on the 50-yard line will be called 50 Yard Branson Bar.

“The change in ownership of the Commanders represents an exciting opportunity for this team, and we are proud to partner with owners that share our vision and dedication to give back to the community,” Jackson said. “I am very much looking forward to embracing the DMV community, attending games as soon as I complete my Final Lap international tour, and bringing my award-winning cognac and Champagne to fans throughout the region.”

Jackson’s Sire Spirits brand has multiyear partnerships with several professional sports teams, including the Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.

Jackson is a Houston resident, moving to Texas from New York City in 2021.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up