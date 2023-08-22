Commanders get high-end liquor sponsor with rapper 50 Cent

Pro football teams all have official beer sponsors, but the Washington Commanders team now also has an official cognac and Champagne — and a rapper to thank for it.

The Commanders have signed a multiyear partnership with Sire Spirits, owned by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Sire Spirits’ Branson cognac is now the official cognac of the Commanders. Le Chemin Du Roi, also a Sire Spirits product, is the official Champagne of the team.

Jackson’s nonprofit foundation, The G-Unity Foundation, will also work with the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation to support community programs across the D.C. area.

Starting this season, a club-level lounge will be named the Branson Lounge & Gallery, and a second club-level bar on the 50-yard line will be called 50 Yard Branson Bar.

“The change in ownership of the Commanders represents an exciting opportunity for this team, and we are proud to partner with owners that share our vision and dedication to give back to the community,” Jackson said. “I am very much looking forward to embracing the DMV community, attending games as soon as I complete my Final Lap international tour, and bringing my award-winning cognac and Champagne to fans throughout the region.”

Jackson’s Sire Spirits brand has multiyear partnerships with several professional sports teams, including the Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.

Jackson is a Houston resident, moving to Texas from New York City in 2021.