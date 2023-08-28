Chipotle settles allegations of DC child labor law violations

Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay the District $322,400 to settle allegations that they violated child labor protection laws at its D.C. stores.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb’s office began investigating Chipotle’s employment practices regarding workers under 18 years old in May 2022, after reports where the company was alleged to have violated other states’ child labor laws. The OAG’s investigation identified more than 800 alleged violations at Chipotle restaurants in the District.

It included violating protections that bar employers from requiring minors to work past 10 p.m., working more than eight hours a day, working more than six consecutive days, or working more than 48 hours in one workweek.

Chipotle denied the allegations and admitted no wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement. The company has also worked with the OAG to develop plans to comply with D.C.’s child labor laws.

Under terms of the settlement, Chipotle will adopt new training and workplace compliance plans, provide formal training to managers and supervisors and provide newly-hired minor employers with a copy of the District’s child labor law policy.

Part of the settlement funds will be used for a youth apprenticeship grant to connect D.C. minors with existing apprentice programs and provide on-the-job training and workforce skills development.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has 20 locations in the District.

