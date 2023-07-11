Water’s End Leesburg location opens this week

Water’s End Brewery officially opens its fourth location in Northern Virginia, and its first in Loudoun County, on July 12.

Water’s End Brewery officially opens its fourth location in Northern Virginia, and its first in Loudoun County, on July 12, joining restaurants at the Village at Leesburg.

Water’s End is part of the new The Dell Food & Brew Hall, and takes up a significant portion of the food hall, with 1,200 square feet of the 5,800-square-foot space, though much smaller than its other locations.

The food hall also includes Paulie’s Italian Kitchen, Lucky Dog, and Colombian’s Place. Nacho Macho, a nacho and wings food stall, also opens July 12.

Water’s End was founded by former Fairfax County police officer Zach Mote in 2016 with its first location in Lake Ridge. A second opened in 2020 in Woodbridge at the Potomac Festival Shopping Center and last year it opened a third location in a historic building in downtown Fredericksburg. That location is a partnership with the Woodbridge-based Hot Chickn Kitchn.

The Dell Food & Brew Hall originally opened in 2019 as Chefscape by restaurant veteran Artie Simcox, owner of Artie’s Restaurant in Fairfax, serving as a ghost kitchen for local restaurant startups. It has been repositioned under the new name, The Dell. “Dell” is a reference to a natural gathering space and safe haven.

The Leesburg Water’s End has some of its most popular beers on tap, including Damn Beer, Don’t Haze Me Bro!, and The Stout, with other released to follow.

The Village at Leesburg is owned and managed by Rappaport. The Wegmans-anchored shopping center has more than 60 stores, restaurants and other businesses, including CMX Cinemas and Bowlero.

