RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Some Russians won't halt war protests | G-20 meeting may lead to divisions | Ukrainian governor urges residents to evacuate | NHL goalie sent to Russian military base
Home » Business & Finance » Water’s End Brewery opens…

Water’s End Brewery opens third Virginia taproom, in Fredericksburg

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 6, 2022, 10:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Water’s End Brewery, started by a former Fairfax County police officer in 2016, has opened its third Virginia location, in Fredericksburg.

The first Water’s End opened in Lake Ridge, Virginia. A second opened in 2020 in Woodbridge, at Potomac Festival Shopping Center.

The new location is in Fredericksburg Square, a historic building built as a town house in 1854. Over the years, it has served as an Elks Lodge, a restaurant and most recently, a wedding venue.

Water’s End’s Zach Mote partnered with Mike Sarago, owner of Hot Chikn Kitchn in Woodbridge to purchase the building. It will soon be home to Hot Chickn’s new location for its Nashville-style hot chicken.

The 19,000-square-foot building, at 525 Carline St., also has ballrooms. The brewery held a soft opening over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Water’s End’s beers have names like Damn Beer, Hopdrop and Don’t Haze Me, Bro!

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

DoD prioritizes sustainability projects to mitigate climate change impact

FEMA’s enterprise cloud services potentially could lower costs by 30%-to-40%

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NASA’s Mike Witt, Christine Gex on intersection of RPA, cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up