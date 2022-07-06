Water’s End Brewery opens third Virginia taproom, in Fredericksburg

The first Water’s End opened in Lake Ridge, Virginia. A second opened in 2020 in Woodbridge, at Potomac Festival Shopping Center.

Water’s End Brewery, started by a former Fairfax County police officer in 2016, has opened its third Virginia location, in Fredericksburg.

The first Water’s End opened in Lake Ridge, Virginia. A second opened in 2020 in Woodbridge, at Potomac Festival Shopping Center.

The new location is in Fredericksburg Square, a historic building built as a town house in 1854. Over the years, it has served as an Elks Lodge, a restaurant and most recently, a wedding venue.

Water’s End’s Zach Mote partnered with Mike Sarago, owner of Hot Chikn Kitchn in Woodbridge to purchase the building. It will soon be home to Hot Chickn’s new location for its Nashville-style hot chicken.

The 19,000-square-foot building, at 525 Carline St., also has ballrooms. The brewery held a soft opening over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Water’s End’s beers have names like Damn Beer, Hopdrop and Don’t Haze Me, Bro!