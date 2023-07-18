Frustrated by Gen-Z office workers, companies are turning to etiquette training

Nearly half of companies are now using office etiquette training, and an additional 18% plan to by the end of next year, according to a recent survey of HR managers by ResumeBuilder.

While most doing so are offering the training to all employees, the need has been brought to the front burner by managers’ frustration with Gen-Z employees and college graduates entering the professional workforce.

Managers have called those youngest of workers the most difficult to work with, because of poor communications skills, and lack of much, if any, prior exposure to the workplace environment and what is and is not acceptable.

It is also a hedge against the talent shortage that companies in most industries are still facing.

“Companies had to come to terms,” said Stacie Haller, chief career adviser at ResumeBuilder. “They can’t keep firing Gen-Zers when they are not behaving the way they would like in an office. To counteract that because companies are still fighting for talent, they need these folks. And Gen-Zers want to be able to have a career.”

Much of what is included in etiquette training courses includes what employees with more workplace experience already know.

“They are training on things such as how to take constructive criticism, how do you give feedback and how do you accept it,” Haller said. “So it really has to do with communications. Another big part of it is how do you dress in the office, what is appropriate attire?”

In addition to classes, ResumeBuilder’s survey found many organizations are starting to implement mentorship programs as part of the new employee onboarding process.

Haller says survey respondents indicate etiquette training is working.

“Ninety-nine percent of the companies that have already implemented it say it has been highly successful,” she said.

Among companies that say etiquette training is or will be required for only some employees, 54% say the training will be for most or all new college graduates and employees age 18 to 27.

ResumeBuilder’s full survey results, methodology and comments from survey respondents are online.

