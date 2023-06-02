Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Where to find 'The…

Where to find ‘The Mother of All Yard Sales’ in DC this weekend

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 2, 2023, 12:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Shoppers at the "Mother of All Yard Sales" held in 2022.(Courtesy Josh Gibson)
A 36-year-old tradition in Adams Morgan is back this weekend and it has earned the title “Mother of All Yard Sales.”

Every year, Adams Morgan residents are given the chance to participate in the neighborhood sale. This year, it includes 43 households taking part on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some of the sales will run later into the afternoon.

This year’s community yard sale, originally scheduled for May, was rained out.

All 43 yard sales are within walking distance of each other and Metro accessible.

Households holding a yard sale who don’t sell all they’ve put out can have a charity truck come by after the event to pick up unsold and unwanted items, with proceeds going to Adams Morgan’s community health center Mary’s Center.

The Adams Morgan community yard sale has been an annual event since 1987. A map of locations for this year’s community yard sale is below.

Map of yard sale locations
Click map for the most up-to-date locations. (Courtesy Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up