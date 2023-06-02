Where to find ‘The Mother of All Yard Sales’ in DC this weekend

Shoppers at the "Mother of All Yard Sales" held in 2022.(Courtesy Josh Gibson)

A 36-year-old tradition in Adams Morgan is back this weekend and it has earned the title “Mother of All Yard Sales.”

Every year, Adams Morgan residents are given the chance to participate in the neighborhood sale. This year, it includes 43 households taking part on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some of the sales will run later into the afternoon.

This year’s community yard sale, originally scheduled for May, was rained out.

All 43 yard sales are within walking distance of each other and Metro accessible.

Households holding a yard sale who don’t sell all they’ve put out can have a charity truck come by after the event to pick up unsold and unwanted items, with proceeds going to Adams Morgan’s community health center Mary’s Center.

The Adams Morgan community yard sale has been an annual event since 1987. A map of locations for this year’s community yard sale is below.