Sliver Branch Brewing brings Gemütlichkeit to Fauquier County

Silver Spring, Maryland's Silver Branch Brewing Company, whose website says “Experience Gemütlichkeit,” will invest $3 million to open a second location in Fauquier County, Virginia.

Gemütlichkeit loosely translates as friendliness, good cheer and comfort.

The company will receive state incentives, including consulting and funding through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Silver Branch, whose existing brewery and taproom is in downtown Silver Spring, will open Silver Branch Warrenton Station at 41 Beckham St. in Old Town Warrenton this fall, with a biergarten.

The new brewery and tap room is at the former Wort Hog brewery, which closed last year.

Silver Branch says the additional brewery will allow it to produce 18 to 24 rotating taps at each location, with beer styles from Central Europe, the British Isles, the Americas and Belgium.

Like the Silver Spring location, it will have a full food menu and a full bar that also serves cocktails and wine.

Silver Branch co-founders Christian Layke and Brett Robinson grew up in Vienna and Great Falls, respectively.

“Bringing beer into the commonwealth has been a central part of our vision for a long time,” Layke said.

The new brewery and tap room will create about 40 new jobs in Warrenton. Layke and Robinson opened the Downtown Silver Spring location in 2019.

