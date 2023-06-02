National Doughnut Day 2023 deals

National Doughnut Day is Friday. Here's how to a get one for free in the D.C. area.

National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 2, 2023.(Getty Images/Joe Raedle)

National Doughnut Day is Friday and shops across the D.C. area are celebrating with free goodies and deals.

National Doughnut Day began in 1938 by the Salvation Army in Chicago as a way to honor the women called “Doughnut Girls” who delivered tasty treats and assistance to troops during World War I — all while dodging bombs on the battlefield.

National Doughnut Day deals

Donut Run on 4th Street in Northwest D.C. is offering one free doughnut with purchase.

Duck Donuts is offering a free Cinnamon Sugar doughnut to in-store customers, no purchase necessary.

Dunkin’ is offering a free regular doughnut, as long you buy a beverage.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.

Krumpe’s Do-Nut Shop in Hagerstown, Maryland, is giving every customer a free glazed doughnut.

