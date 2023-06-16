Kids are free (with an adult) on Amtrak with summer flash sale

People ride an Amtrak Acela train in Chester, Pennsylvania - traveling from Penn Station in New York City to Union Station in Washington D.C. - on Friday, September 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)(AP/Ted Shaffrey)

For travelers with children, Amtrak’s latest flash fare sale will let them travel for free this summer, but tickets must be purchased soon.

The sale runs now through June 20, and it’s good for travel June 30 through Sept. 30. The biggest catch is that the free fares for children are good for travel Mondays through Thursdays only.

It applies to children ages 2 through 12 who are traveling with at least one adult. It covers travel on most Amtrak routes nationwide, including the Northeast Corridor, for Coach and Acela Business Class only.

Trips can be booked online on the Amtrak summer sale website.

Overall Amtrak ridership reached 85% of pre-pandemic levels in fiscal 2022, with the strongest recovery on the Northeast corridor. Ridership on its routes between Washington and Boston was 110% of what it was in fiscal 2021, carrying 9.3 million passengers.

Amtrak carried a total of 22.9 million passengers in fiscal 2022, including what it said was 7 million first trips by new customers.