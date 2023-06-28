Founding Farmers plans new restaurant in Potomac Yard

The location will be about three blocks away from the newly-opened Potomac Yard Metro stop and two blocks from Potomac Yard Park.

Farmers Restaurant Group has signed a lease for a Founding Farmers restaurant in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard neighborhood.

Its newest restaurant will open in summer 2024 on the ground floor of a mixed-use residential, retail and office development at the corner of Swann Avenue and Richmond Highway. The location will be about three blocks away from the newly-opened Potomac Yard Metro stop and two blocks from Potomac Yard Park.

It’s also not far from Amazon’s newly-opened HQ2 Metropolitan Park campus in Pentagon City, and the office parks in Crystal City. It is within walking distance of Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood.

Founding Farmers will occupy ground floor space at Bethesda, Maryland-based developer Stonebridge’s Oakville Triangle, which will also include Inova Oakville at Potomac Yard, a medical facility.

The 9,200-square-foot restaurant will have a capacity for 245 diners, a full bar and outside dining. It will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, and have a grab-and-go market.

Founding Farmers is majority owned by family farm organizations, including the North Dakota Farmers Union.

The first Founding Farmers opened in D.C. in 2008, with a second Founding Farmers & Distillers, with an on-site distillery, in the District.

Other Founding Farmers are in Potomac, Maryland, Reston and Tysons, Virginia, and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. It also owns Farmers Fishers Bakers in Georgetown’s Washington Harbor.

