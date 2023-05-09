Sweetgreen donates meals Tuesday as part of Ashburn restaurant opening

The 2,400-square-foot restaurant, at 20347 Exchange Street at One Loudoun, has a bar and a small outdoor patio in addition to its dining room.

Home-grown fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen has opened its newest D.C.-area location in Ashburn, Virginia.

The 2,400-square-foot restaurant, at 20347 Exchange Street at One Loudoun, has a bar and a small outdoor patio in addition to its dining room. As part of its grand opening, Sweetgreen is donating one meal to Loudoun Hunger Relief for each meal sold Tuesday, May 9.

Sweetgreen has nearly 30 D.C.-area locations now. It reopened its Bethesda Row restaurant earlier this year after a two-month closing for a major renovation.

The Ashburn store is a traditional Sweetgreen restaurant, but the fast-causal chain has been experimenting with new store formats. Last fall, it opened its first digital-only pickup location in D.C.’s Mount Vernon neighborhood. It is more or less a self-service operation, with no dining area and no front line services, though there is a patio.

Sweetgreen says about 60% of its orders are now digital.

Sweetgreen was founded by three Georgetown students in 2007, though the company is now headquartered in Los Angeles. It went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021.

It recently brought back dessert to its menu with one offering, a crispy rice treat made with brown rice, quinoa, puffed millet, roasted sunflower seeds and honey-date caramel. The restaurant dropped its only dessert offering, a frozen yogurt, from its menus in 2014.