Salvation Army opens new Old Town Alexandria headquarters

The Salvation Army is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Potomac Division headquarters in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, on Tuesday.

The Salvation Army opens its new Potomac Division headquarters in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. The new headquarters is at 1555 King Street, which is nearby the King St-Old Town Metro station. Earlier this year, the Salvation Army Potomac Division sold its headquarters in D.C.'s West End, a building it had occupied for more than 20 years.

The new headquarters is at 1555 King Street.

Earlier this year, the Salvation Army Potomac Division sold its headquarters in D.C.’s West End, a building it had occupied for more than 20 years, to developers who plan to redevelop the five-story building as residential.

“We enjoyed our time at 2626 Penn for over 20 years, but as the needs of The Salvation Army change, our space needs have changed as well,” said Maj. Bobby Westmoreland, general secretary for The Salvation Army Potomac Division.

“The move allowed us to create a space that better meets our needs and the way we work today, including flexible, collaborative work areas to invite remote employees and those outside the D.C. area.”

A little more than 60 employees are relocating to the new Old Town headquarters.

The new headquarters is 32,000-square-feet, roughly the same size as its previous headquarters. The Salvation Army acquired the Old Town building last fall for $10 million.

The Salvation Army Potomac Division was formed by the 2020 merger of the National Capital & Virginia Division, headquartered at the West End building with the Maryland West Virginia Division, which had been based in Baltimore.