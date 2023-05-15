Plans submitted for new Old Town Fairfax arts and entertainment center

Fairfax, Virginia, developer Ox Hill Companies has submitted plans for an arts and entertainment venue in Old Town Fairfax to the City of Fairfax's Planning Commission and City Council with pre-applications work sessions.

The development would also include a high-end, 165-room hotel.

Ox Hill proposes developing the project, called The Ox Fairfax, to be done in phases on 3.9 acres on University Drive. At completion, it would total 1.1 million square feet.

The plans include a 4,100-capacity concert venue, retail spaces, bars and restaurants, art galleries and a green urban conservatory.

“The Ox Fairfax will transform and invigorate the heart of Old Town. Our goal is to create an activated destination and a central space where Fairfax residents and visitors can live, work and play,” said Christopher Smith, managing principal at Ox Hill Companies.

There is no timeline from the City of Fairfax for the review process or from Ox Hill on its construction.

Ox Hill had previously planned an arts and performance venue for another Fairfax City project, but pivoted to a mixed-use residential and retail project in the wake of the pandemic.

Last fall, they submitted revised plans for that mixed-use development in downtown Fairfax City, across from the historic courthouse, called City Centre West, at Main and West Streets, that would replace three existing buildings with a six-story development with 88 condos, a drive-through bank, a restaurant, retail space and a community plaza.

It would also include a medical center.

Ox Hill said it expects final approval for the City Centre West project in the next few weeks, and has said that project could be completed by summer 2024.