More new apartments coming to Crystal City to feed Amazon HQ2 demand

A rendering of Block W, a housing project to be built by developer JBG Smith in Crystal City. (Courtesy JBG Smith)(Courtesy JBG Smith)

The project, dubbed Block W, will be built on Crystal Drive just north of Airport Access Road. It is currently a gravel parking lot.

If approved, Block W will be a seven-story, full-block building with ground-floor retail.

Plans submitted to the county show the project preserving 35,000 square feet of open space, which is currently the Crystal City volleyball courts. The project would add bike parking and electric vehicle charging stations.

Block W would be just south of JBG Smith’s re-imagined Crystal City Water Park, which will include an outdoor food hall with locally owned businesses. Offerings would include a hillside bar, a pizza restaurant, a performance stage and a formal restaurant from Chef Enrique Limardo of D.C. restaurants Seven Reasons and Michelin-starred Imperfecto.

JBG Smith is set to deliver more than 5,000 new apartment and condo units in the National Landing area, with 1,600 of them currently under construction.

It has filed plans to develop both rental and for-sale units with public parks and trails throughout the 36-acre RiverHouse neighborhood in Arlington.

Demand for housing will continue to grow in the National Landing area. Amazon already has 8,000 employees in the area with a pledge for an additional 25,000 Northern Virginia jobs as part of HQ2 by 2030.

Amazon this week opened Phase 1 of its HQ2 campus Metropolitan Park — with two high rises, a park and local retailers — where HQ2 employees in leased space in Crystal City are now relocating.