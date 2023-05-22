Live Radio
Amazon’s HQ2 office towers are open. They’re named Jasper and Merlin

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 22, 2023, 3:23 PM

Amazon announced the official opening of its two Metropolitan Park office towers in Pentagon City, Virginia, on May 22, 2023. (Courtesy Amazon/Lucas Jackson)
Courtesy Amazon/Lucas Jackson
Courtesy Amazon/Lucas Jackson
Rooftop gardens provide scenic views of the Potomac River, along with access to natural light to help reduce stress and improve focus. (Courtesy Amazon/Lucas Jackson)
Courtesy Amazon/Lucas Jackson
Courtesy Amazon/Lucas Jackson
Metropolitan Park is home to a new 2.5-acre public open space that features a dog park, recreation areas, seasonal weekend farmers markets, and more. (Courtesy Amazon/Lucas Jackson)
Courtesy Amazon/Lucas Jackson
Amazon’s HQ2 features eight convenient, quick-service food stalls and cafes in the buildings. (Courtesy Amazon/Lucas Jackson)
Courtesy Amazon/Lucas Jackson
Every Amazon employee receives subsidized transportation each month for transit cards, bikes, and rideshare. (Courtesy Amazon/Lucas Jackson)
Courtesy Amazon/Lucas Jackson
(1/7)
Amazon is finally graduating from rented space in Crystal City, Virginia, with the official opening Monday of its two Metropolitan Park office towers in Pentagon City.

The opening comes nearly five years after the digital giant chose Northern Virginia for HQ2, and committed to creating 25,000 jobs by 2030.

Construction of Metropolitan Park started in early 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The construction project includes more than 2.1 million square feet.

The two 22-story buildings are named Jasper and Merlin.

Amazon names all of its buildings after key moments in the company’s evolution. Jasper was the code name used for a project to enhance the customer experience for Alexa. Merlin was the codename for QuickSight, an Amazon Web Services product.

Amazon has more than 8,000 employees in Northern Virginia now. It did not immediately say how many of those would be moving to Metropolitan Park, or when.

Met Park includes a 2.5 acre public park. Crews planted more than 175 trees as part of the development. Met Park also includes public art installations, walking paths and a children’s garden and play area. Amazon has signed leases with 14 local businesses for the retail space, the first of which, District Dogs, opened this month.

Both buildings have rooftop gardens.

Metropolitan Park is one of two Amazon HQ2 campuses being developed by JBG Smith. In March, Amazon announced it was delaying continued construction of the second campus, PenPlace.

