Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » How to be aware…

How to be aware of scammers during summer travel season

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

May 19, 2023, 12:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

We are on the edge of the busy summer travel season, and as badly as you want to get away, the scammers want to rip you off.

Michael Jabbara, Global Head of Fraud Services at Visa, said scammers are getting more and more sophisticated by impersonating travel websites.

“They’ll create websites that look very similar to real verified sites, or they’ll set up websites that look like a legitimate hotel,” Jabbara said.

He added that means we all need to be more savvy when booking online, making sure the website we are using is legitimate. Jabbara said we also need to pay attention to some older scams that are still being used.

He said those include “asking for a non-traditional form of payment, if they’re asking for cash or a wire transfer or a transfer through a peer to peer mobile app.”

Fraud costs credit card companies a lot of money, and while Jabbara said it’s a bit of a scary world, Visa is working on the problems.

“The good guys are not standing still, we’ve invested about $10 billion over the last few years in our security capabilities,” he said.

Jabarra advises those who think they’ve been scammed to not wait to contact their bank or credit card company.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News | Latest News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up