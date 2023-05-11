Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Project underway to transform…

Project underway to transform old Georgetown heating plant into luxury Four Seasons Residences

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 11, 2023, 10:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Renderings of what the Four Seasons Private Residences will look like after the redevelopment of the old Georgetown West Heating Plant. The development is scheduled to be completed by 2026. (Courtesy The Georgetown Company)
Courtesy The Georgetown Company
More renderings of what the Four Seasons Private Residences will look like at the site of the old Georgetown West Heating Plant. (Courtesy The Georgetown Company)
Courtesy The Georgetown Company
Interior renderings of what the Four Seasons Private Residences will look like after the redevelopment of the old Georgetown West Heating Plant. (Courtesy The Georgetown Company)
Courtesy The Georgetown Company
An exterior rendering of what the Four Seasons Private Residences
More exterior renderings of what the Four Seasons Private Residences will look like after the redevelopment of the old Georgetown West Heating Plant. (Courtesy The Georgetown Company)
Courtesy The Georgetown Company
The old Georgetown West Heating Plant, as it appears today. The plant was decommissioned in 2000. (Courtesy The Georgetown Company)
Courtesy The Georgetown Company
(1/5)
An exterior rendering of what the Four Seasons Private Residences

The Georgetown Company and the Levy Group officially broke ground on the long-planned redevelopment of the old Georgetown West Heating Plant on Wednesday.

The $300 million redevelopment as a Four Seasons Private Residences will include 70 for-sale units and is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

The off-again, on-again redevelopment of the steam plant has been in the works for the past decade. The plant was officially decommissioned in 2000. The structure will be partially razed but the building’s original western facade, constructed in 1948, will be preserved.

The building is designed by world-renowned architect Sir David Adjaye and Adjaye Associates, whose past projects have includes the Smithsonian’s Museum of African American History & Culture.

Adjaye, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and former Mayor Anthony Williams were among the officials on hand for the groundbreaking, along with Richard Levy, CEO of The Levy Group.

The project, at 1051-1055 29th Street NW, will also include redeveloping the adjacent, former coal yard just south of the building into a one-acre public park on the C&O Canal, designed by landscape architect OLIN.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up