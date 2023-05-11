Project underway to transform old Georgetown heating plant into luxury Four Seasons Residences

The Georgetown Company and the Levy Group officially broke ground on the long-planned redevelopment of the old Georgetown West Heating Plant on Wednesday.

The $300 million redevelopment as a Four Seasons Private Residences will include 70 for-sale units and is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

The off-again, on-again redevelopment of the steam plant has been in the works for the past decade. The plant was officially decommissioned in 2000. The structure will be partially razed but the building’s original western facade, constructed in 1948, will be preserved.

The building is designed by world-renowned architect Sir David Adjaye and Adjaye Associates, whose past projects have includes the Smithsonian’s Museum of African American History & Culture.

Adjaye, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and former Mayor Anthony Williams were among the officials on hand for the groundbreaking, along with Richard Levy, CEO of The Levy Group.

The project, at 1051-1055 29th Street NW, will also include redeveloping the adjacent, former coal yard just south of the building into a one-acre public park on the C&O Canal, designed by landscape architect OLIN.