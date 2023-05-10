Live Radio
DC’s Bar Charley opens a lakefront Gaithersburg outpost

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 10, 2023, 11:29 AM

Charley Prime Foods has taken space formerly held by Tara Thai at 9811 Washingtonian Blvd, which closed permanently in 2022. (Courtesy Charley Prime Foods)

D.C. neighborhood restaurateurs Jackie Greenbaum and Gordon Banks are venturing outside of their usual urban zones for their latest restaurant, Charley Prime Foods, which opens this weekend at Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Greenbaum & Gordon’s Bar Charley, a small Dupont Circle restaurant in a cellar with a steak heavy menu, opened in 2013. Greenbaum, Banks and chef Adam Harvey, who will run the kitchen, called Charley Prime Foods a “mature version of their popular Bar Charlie.”

Charley Prime Foods has taken space formerly held by Tara Thai at 9811 Washingtonian Boulevard, which closed permanently in 2022. It is centrally located on Rio Lakefront’s boardwalk, with a large patio that seats 100.

In addition to steaks, Charley Prime’s menu also includes housemade pastas and seafood. The steak menu features both American and Japanese Wagyu beef.

“We are thrilled for our first suburban project and think the timing is perfect,” Greenbaum said. “We’ve always done restaurants that are near and dear to our hearts and that we feel are right for the particular neighborhood.”

“My partners both have young families and Rio has been a frequent destination for them for years, as it is for so many people in North Montgomery County.”

Greenbaum and Banks’ other restaurants include Quarry House Tavern in downtown Silver Spring, Little Coco’s in Petworth, and El Chucho in Columbia Heights.

Check out the Charley Prime Foods menu.

